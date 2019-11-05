This is it.
This is your last chance.
Today is Election Day.
Today is the last day you can cast a ballot in the municipal election.
Go vote.
Do you support the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to fund infrastructure projects?
Go vote.
Are you opposed to the 1-cent SPLOST?
Go vote.
Do you want David Sumner to be your next mayor?
Go vote.
Do you think J.D. Rice is the right person to be Valdosta’s next mayor?
Go vote.
Would you rather have Scott James Matheson, Kevin Bussey or Brooks Bivins in the mayor’s seat?
Go vote.
If you don’t live in the City of Valdosta, do you care who holds public office in your city?
Go vote.
Are you in favor of the so-called Brunch Bill that would allow alcohol sales at city restaurants a bit earlier in the day on Sunday?
Go vote.
Are you opposed to extending the hours for Sunday alcohol sales?
Go vote.
Do you care who will be elected to fill the Valdosta City Council or Valdosta Board of Education seats?
Go vote.
While early voting numbers have been up a bit from the last city election, historically turnout for these municipal elections is abysmal, and even if the total number of voters doubles from the last election it would still be an extremely low voter turnout when compared to statewide and federal elections.
It just makes no sense because local government impacts our lives in much more direct ways, and yet most people seem as if they could not care less about who fills these important decision-making, policy-making, tax-setting seats.
Today, municipal races are on the ballot for Lowndes County cities, including the five-way race for Valdosta mayor. Voters living in Valdosta city limits have the opportunity to vote on the “brunch bill” which, if approved, would move Sunday alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m., within the city limits.
All city and Lowndes County registered voters can cast a ballot for or against SPLOST VIII — the penny tax that, if approved, will go into effect as SPLOST VII ends.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today and then, barring a runoff, that’s it.
Go vote.
The vote — both a privilege and a right — is our ultimate recourse and should be seen as our most basic civic responsibility.
When all is said and done, a relative handful of people in the City of Valdosta, will determine the future direction of our city and that is unfortunate.
So, just in case we have not been clear enough and have not said it quite often enough, let us say it one more time: Go vote.
