We live in a very generous community.
Today is recognized across the nation as Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is always the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is showcased at #GivingTuesday.
Holiday and end-of-year giving is important and critical to the services provided by many charitable organizations throughout the year.
Giving Tuesday celebrates and encourages philanthropy throughout the year, culminating in the annual day of giving.
We live in a very charitable community as evidenced by the numerous charitable organizations and events that benefit thousands of individuals and families throughout our region.
We encourage our readers to continue their generosity and do even more to help others if possible.
In so many ways, the true measure of a community is how it cares for those who need its care the most.
Support the charities that are close to your heart, whether a local nonprofit, your church or other organization that you think does the most good.
We encourage you to research the charities and agencies you choose to support, making sure the monies you donate are actually helping others. Unfortunately, charitable scams are numerous and clever.
But there are great agencies and nonprofits right here in South Georgia made up of people you know and trust.
There are many ways to give, including volunteering to assist with fundraisers or giving your time to serve those in need.
One of the ways you can give this holiday season is by contributing to the annual Empty Stocking Fund.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides toys to South Georgia children who might not otherwise be receiving gifts.
Through the years, the generosity of the community in this annual effort has been astounding. We expect this year to be no different.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to: Empty Stocking Fund, c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, GA 31604
Whether it is this annual fund or some other charitable donation, we encourage our readers to support families, those in need and participate in #GivingTuesday.
