Enough already.
More than three quarters of a million dollars.
That is how much money has been spent on what essentially amounts to a turf war between city and county government.
The Service Delivery Strategy standoff has been far too costly and it is time to put it to an end.
No, it is way past time.
Taxpayers will never get back the $800,000 that has already been spent.
What does either the city or the county have to show for the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have already been spent to pay lawyers to fight over the agreement?
Nothing.
It appears the two sides are no closer to reaching an agreement now than they were three years ago.
County Commissioner Scottie Orenstein said several months ago he was disgusted with himself and everyone involved in the failure of county and city governments to forge a state-mandated service delivery agreement.
So, we ask Orenstein and every other county commissioner and each city council member: How do you feel knowing — through our reporting — that combined the city and the county have spent $860,147.90 to not reach any settlements?
From day one we have said the best and most effective strategy to put the Service Delivery Strategy debacle behind us is to streamline the talks and stop trying to draft an agreement that will be the end-all agreement for county and city cooperation. Pass the most basic and broadly worded document possible that only includes the necessary pieces required by the state.
Every 10 years, every county and city in the state of Georgia must ratify a basic Service Delivery Strategy agreement designed to eliminate double taxation and the duplication of services. And every 10 years, the vast majority of counties and the cities located in those counties ratify the agreements with little fanfare.
The Georgia Service Delivery Act was intended to get local governments to work together, instead here it creates a toxic, adversarial tug-of-war. Without a Service Delivery Strategy verified by DCA, local governments may not be eligible to receive state permits or financial assistance, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The Service Delivery Act is not all that specific regarding what constitutes a government service and not specific about how detailed agreements must be. In other words, the law is broad and can be broadly interpreted.
There are a few things the agreement must include:
– elimination of unnecessary duplication
– elimination of arbitrary water and sewer rate differentials
– elimination of double taxation
– compatible land use plans
– water and sewer extension: consistency with land use plans
– resolution of annexation disputes over land use
Local officials should simply not go beyond what is required. Look at this as a skeletal framework and nothing more. Be vague and leave room for interpretation during the years of the agreement.
This is a 10-year plan and during that 10 years there will be plenty of things to work out as they come up but that is when legislators have to legislate and have the freedom to make decisions based on the current dynamics and specific situations that arise.
So, if it is not absolutely required by the state’s SDS mandate, don’t include it. If it is required, word it as broadly as possible. Narrow the talks, stick with the essentials and get this done.
Stop being childish and stop trying to win an argument by having the last word.
Get this done before Thanksgiving and give Lowndes County and Valdosta taxpayers a gift they can be thankful for: A service delivery strategy agreement and an end to this costly legal battle.
