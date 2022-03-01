Are you registered to vote?
In addition to federal midterm elections, we have local elections on the ballot in 2022.
Our right to cast a ballot is primary to living in an open, free society.
Sometimes we like to think of the right to vote as a true privilege.
But with rights and privilege come responsibility, even civic duty.
All of us owe some allegiance, some civic responsibility to the very government we have created to guarantee and protect our freedoms.
None of those duties are more inextricably tied to freedom itself than voting in open, free elections.
Civic duties go beyond merely obeying the law, serving on juries and paying income taxes.
We are only a self-governed people when we exercise our rights to vote and pick our own leaders.
Do you participate in democracy?
Do you exercise your right to vote?
Several local seats will be on the ballot in the May 24 primary.
The Lowndes County Commission has three positions up for election: Commission Districts 2, 3 and 4. They are currently held by Scott Orenstein, Mark Wisenbaker and Demarcus Marshall. Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election in the Lowndes County Board of Education. The districts are currently held by Mike Davis, Eric Johnson and Brian Browning, who is also vice chairman.
Special elections will be held in the cities of Dasher and Lake Park to fill two unexpired terms.
In Dasher, City Council Post 3 is up for special election to fill the unexpired term of Bill Hatfield who is now mayor.
The position of Lake Park mayor is up for special election in Lake Park to fill the unexpired term of the late Keith Sandlin.
Interestingly enough, people are far more likely to vote in the presidential primary and general election than they are to cast a ballot in local and state races.
Are you registered?
It is easy to complain about what our elected officials do or don’t do.
But what did you do to elect them?
If you wake up the morning of any election day this year and want to vote, are you registered to do so?
Can you exercise your right to vote?
Do your civic duty.
Take part in the governments that shape not only the nation but the state, the county, the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.