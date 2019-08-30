We do not know, at this point, if Dorian will impact our region.
It is just too early to tell what impact we might face from tropical storm — or hurricane — Dorian.
It is not too soon for our readers to sign up for free emergency weather alerts.
Weather watches and warnings should always be taken seriously.
You can get severe weather alerts on your cell phone or mobile device, and you do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive weather alerts and breaking news.
When severe weather approaches, you can be among the first to know. Anyone can sign up for the text alerts, and it’s both easy and free.
With The Valdosta Daily Times text-alert app, you can also be among the first to know when a violent crime takes place in the community and police are looking for a suspect or when there is a major accident on the interstate and traffic comes to halt.
The Valdosta Daily Times is committed to being the leading news source for South Georgia and providing the news to our communities in every way possible.
At no cost, anyone in the community can opt to receive a daily weather forecast and top headlines on their cell phone or tablet each morning. We encourage both our regular readers and non-subscribers to sign up for “Your News. Your Way.”
Our text-alert system allows you to customize the types of text messages pushed directly to your mobile device.
You can choose which categories you are interested in, including:
- daily weather reports
- top headlines
- breaking news
- weather alerts
- missing children alerts
- sports updates and more
If there are categories of news or information that you do not want to receive on your mobile device, simply do not select that option when you sign up.
Then, at anytime you want to add or remove categories, it is as easy as clicking a box on the website.
To start receiving Your News. Your Way:
(1) select “Subscribe” in the navigation bar on the website valdostadailytimes.com then select “Text Alert”;
(2) select the Text Alerts button also located on the valdostadailytimes.com homepage; or
(3) paste the line: http://bit.ly/1j03sZ3 in your browser.
As previously stated, a user does not have to be a newspaper subscriber to participate in the free service being provided to our region.
Many readers already receive our new email newsletter delivered straight to their inboxes each day.
The service has become one of our most popular features and if you have not yet signed up for the newsletters, now would be a great time. If you are having difficulty signing up, come by the office and we will walk you through the process.
Text alerts to your mobile device, email newspapers, daily website updates, Facebook and Twitter posts, and of course, the traditional printed edition of the newspaper give you the news every possible way and are each a part of our efforts to be the leading source of news and information for and about Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
Our thousands of print subscribers, thousands of likes and followers on social media, millions of website page views, and now the large numbers of people signing up for email newsletters and text alerts clearly demonstrate The Valdosta Daily Times is the leading news source for Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia.
In addition to text alerts, local weather alerts and stories will be posted on our website www.valdostadailytimes.com. We also launch a LiveBlog when we do get hit by severe weather, offering immediate updates from local and national services on our website at www.valdostadailytimes.com.
Stay informed. Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.