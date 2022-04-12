The U.S. Department of Justice is facing the same frustration the people of Georgia and the media have faced for years, a state prison system veiled in secrecy.
The state Department of Corrections must come clean, be fully transparent and then be held accountable.
If the prison system will not comply with records requests, then the courts, the General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp must compel full compliance.
According to reporting by Georgia Public Broadcasting, published in this edition of The Valdosta Daily Times, the DOJ has been unable to get documents as part of its investigation into the troubled Georgia prison system. The justice department has requested documents related to prison policies, training materials, staffing and personnel discipline, documents relating to certain prisoners, incident reports and internal investigations materials.
The DOJ is saying the corrections system has only handed over a small fraction of what has been requested and that includes information investigators are seeking related to in-custody homicides.
If the DOJ cannot get the state's prison system to cough up records, imagine how hard it is for the people of Georgia to find out what is going on behind bars.
A prison sentence in Georgia should not be a death sentence.
Homicides, suicides and other suspicious unattended deaths have been cause for great concern for quite some time.
The DOJ investigation is focused on, among other things, violence among inmates and subsequent lack of inmate protection. Much of the prison violence has been linked to gang activity.
There are 45,551 inmates in Georgia — 73% of them for violent crimes. The DOC says 21% of the prison’s population have a mental health diagnosis. These are very real and very dangerous dynamics that must be addressed.
Death and injury, along with complaints about frightening and unsanitary conditions are far more serious than just prisoners complaining. The DOJ is taking it all seriously and so should state leaders. The Georgia General Assembly and the governor must be more willing to hold the corrections system accountable.
State leaders should send a strong message that reducing inmate deaths, acts of violence, addressing mental health needs and improving transparency are absolute musts for the embattled corrections system.
Respective prison administrations and the corrections system statewide are far less than forthcoming, stonewalling requests for information from the press and the general public, especially when inmates die behind bars.
The lack of transparency points to the egregious conditions and the credibility of complaints.
As we have said many times, people with nothing, or in this case prison systems with nothing to hide, just don’t hide.
It is time for Georgia prisons to come clean.
