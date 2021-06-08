Gov. Brian Kemp is all Republican.
He is strongly opposed to abortion, an advocate for state's rights, believes in lower taxes and smaller government, supported new voter restrictions, is tough on immigration and is very much pro business.
He checks all the GOP boxes.
So, why was he booed by his own party at the state's Republican Convention at the Jekyll Island Convention Center over the weekend?
There was one reason and one reason only: Kemp does not believe the baseless, unsubstantiated claim the presidential election was stolen. He does not support the Big Lie.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also a pedigreed Republican.
Yet, the Georgia GOP voted to censure him for not supporting former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Then, there is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr, who have faced backlash from their own party because they defended the integrity of the election.
All these men are Republicans, tried and true.
None of them are RINOs, and they most certainly are not WOKE.
Still, they are all rejected by a large swath of their own political party.
Kemp tried to appeal to GOP loyalists at the convention as he was being booed, saying the party must stick together, reminding them he is the only Republican who has defeated Stacey Abrams in an election.
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue called on his party to unite as he introduced Kemp but to no avail. The raucous crowd of Trump loyalists would have none of it.
Perdue said unity will be paramount if Republicans expect to win statewide races in 2022.
But the fractured party was on full display at the GOP convention between Trump supporters and the state's more traditional, longstanding Republicans.
Kemp was booed.
Raffensperger was censured.
Duncan and Carr didn't even bother to attend.
Perdue's call for unity was rejected.
The real winner at the Georgia Republican Convention was Stacey Abrams.
Republicans blindly loyal to Trump, parroting the lie of a stolen election, may be well on their way to handing the state of Georgia to its first female governor.
We agree with Perdue, in this case, the only hope for the future of the party in Georgia is unity.
That unity, however, must be based on truth and not a big lie.
