The Georgia Christian Generals took a moment before the start of a recent football game to remember a fallen student in a special way. The school dedicated its new field house building, which includes new restroom facilities and a garage, to Logun Nowell, a student who lost his life in a May 31 four-wheeler accident, school officials said. Nowell’s middle school teammates presented the sign that will be added to the building in memory of #25, their friend and teammate, school officials said. Receiving the memorial were Logun’s parents, Chad and April Griffin and Derek and Nikki Nowell, along with his sisters, Ansley and Chasity Griffin.
Valdosta and Lowndes County School Systems recently celebrated their top community partners for 2019 in a small ceremony. The two school systems teamed up to give out the annual awards honoring businesses, individuals and organizations that have volunteered for and partnered with the community’s schools. The two big winners went to the Small Business of the Year, Hester and Morris Orthodontics, and Large Business of the Year, Colony Bank. Other winners include Partner at Large of the Year Texas Roadhouse, Volunteer of the Year Kristin Montgomery Rothrock of Pine Grove Elementary School PTO and Coordinator of the Year Stephanie Southall Peterson of Westside Elementary School.
Alejandra DeLa Cruz-Gomez, Lowndes Middle School eighth-grader and former ELA student of Conner Butler, has had her poem, ‘Amor Duro,’ written in Spanish and English, selected and published in the 2019 National Young Writers Poetry Contest Anthology.
A Facebook video showing greetings between J.L. Lomax Elementary School first-graders and their teacher had skyrocketed to 7.8 thousand views earlier this week. Courtni O’Neal’s students decide how they want to start their day each morning by choosing a greeting of their choice, a daily routine for the class. The choices are elbow, pinkies, silly face, high five, hug, thumbs up, super smile and a fist bump. The video, which was posted Friday, Aug. 23, has reached more than 200 reactions and has been shared nearly 100 times as of late Tuesday morning. While O’Neal did not expect the video to get as many views as it has received, she said her students are excited to see themselves on camera and one student expressed the class will have fans.
