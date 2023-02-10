The Greater Valdosta United Way has done it again ... and then some.
For the second year in a row, the Greater Valdosta United Way reached its campaign goal. Last year marked the first time in more than a decade that the United Way met the $1 million goal.
This year, the Greater Valdosta United Way not only met its goal but surpassed it.
Earlier this month, the United Way announced it had raised 105% of its goal, adding “it has been over a decade since a campaign has been this successful.”
The statement added, “Thanks to the donors and supporters in our community who donate to support the critical programs and services funded through GVUW.”
The Greater Valdosta United Way supports about 20 South Georgia nonprofits.
Nonprofits that work with or help residents in need throughout the area.
But these nonprofits need our help – whether it’s donations of money, food or items; or volunteering time, services and muscle – in the best of times. But like everything else during the past few years, nonprofits have faced hard times and hard choices.
Nonprofits faced the possibility they would no longer be able to help others. Some nonprofits teetered close to reduced services and closure during the pandemic.
But Valdosta has always been known for its generosity.
The United Way meeting its goal two consecutive years and surpassing it this year is proof of that generosity again.
Especially reaching a goal that hasn’t been reached in more than a decade – pandemic or no pandemic.
Congratulations Greater Valdosta United Way for meeting and beating the goal this year.
Thanks to all donors.
And congratulations to the people of Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia. Your generosity will help thousands of people meet their goals of living their lives each and every day.
