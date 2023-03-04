Deborah, judge of Israel.
Cleopatra.
Joan of Arc.
Elizabeth I.
Queen Victoria.
Catherine the Great.
Sacajawea.
Marie Curie.
Golda Meir.
Indira Gandhi.
Sandra Day O’Connor.
Margaret Thatcher.
Powerful. Influential. History makers.
Women.
Women have come a long way, or have they?
March is Women’s History Month.
History is sprinkled with the stories of great women doing great things and shaping a nation, or a world.
Still, we know their names best because compared to the men of history, mentions of women are far in between in our history books — all written by men.
To be perfectly frank, American history books are littered with pictures of older white men, a few women and even fewer men and women of color.
While gender equality may be about equal pay for equal work, it is not just about how much women get paid.
It is about opportunity.
Sometimes all a man has to do is be in the right place at the right time or to know the right people to advance his career, regardless of skill, ability or hard work.
Women must “prove themselves” and do it over and over again.
They have to work longer hours, show greater dedication and never make mistakes, just to be given a chance to show they can do the same job.
If they are strong-willed, decisive or the slightest bit outspoken, they are criticized and called names — one name in particular.
Men are lauded, and even promoted, for the exact same characteristics.
Anyone who does not think gender discrimination still exists in both the public and private sectors is simply either not paying attention or refusing to admit the obvious.
If you question whether it is harder for a woman to climb the ladder, don’t ask a man.
Ask a woman.
Only she knows the stares, the belittling comments, the rolling of eyes and the obstacles placed in her path of achievement.
The best CEOs, supervisors, bosses and leaders are not men or women, they are people — people who have prepared themselves, worked to gain the necessary skills and training, are dedicated, committed and who hold high standards for themselves and others.
Hiring managers, bosses and voters need to stop hiring, promoting and electing the best man for the job.
We are not saying hiring managers, bosses and voters should pick the best woman for the job.
What we are saying is that positions should always go to the best person for the job and that person is often a woman.
Perhaps it can be said, “We’ve come a long way, baby,” but it would be far more accurate to say, “We’ve got a long way yet to go.”
