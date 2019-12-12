Valdosta’s massive sewage spill is unacceptable.
Regardless of the reason, the 7.5 million gallon spill is totally, completely and undeniably unacceptable.
Waiting for days to fully disclose the spill to the public and to say just how massive it was, also is unacceptable.
Valdosta must do better — much better.
As we reported this week, more than 7.5 million gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole next to Sugar Creek, behind the Target store.
The manhole overflowed for four and a half days before city employees noticed.
Saying that the incident was human error or that it was caused by a contractor in no way excuses it.
No one in city government should try to minimize, trivialize or explain this away.
City Manager Mark Barber was right when he said it wouldn’t matter if a spill is 100 gallons or 7 million gallons that any amount is too much.
Still, when Barber said “December’s just not our month” — comparing this spill to the one in December, 2018 — the comment seems dismissive, as if this was just a bad month or bad few days.
This massive spill goes well beyond that, and Barber, the sanitation department, the mayor and council and city spokesperson need to come to grips with just how bad this situation is for the people of Valdosta, South Georgia and North Florida.
Trying to spin this as just human error by a contractor and another bad month and then telling us everything the city has done in the past and is doing currently to prevent spills, just rings hollow.
It still happened.
And it was still 7 million gallons of sewage spilled in public waterways.
How dire is it? Courtney Sheeley with the Department of Health warned that residents “need to stay out of the area until everything is contained and has been resolved.” The Florida Health Department in Hamilton and Madison counties have issued a public health advisory about water quality for their residents. City workers have vigorously been cleaning and disinfecting the area since Monday. Sugar Creek feeds the lone major waterway, the Withlacoochee River.
Does this sound like just a bad December?
The city must hold the contractor, Electric Machine Control, Inc., accountable.
The public must hold the city accountable.
This has been going on for years.
The City of Valdosta has spent more than $60 million to fix its sewage problem.
Taxpayers voted a tax increase on themselves to pay for it.
The city proudly unveiled what it called the state-of-the-art Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant, touting it as a best-in-class facility that would clean this mess up for good.
Since the facility went online there have been multiple spills, including this one and the other massive one this time last year.
The city could face fines from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
The city could face lawsuits from our neighbors in Florida.
While yet another spill could prove costly to the city, the real cost is the potential risk to the public.
If these spills do not amount to a real and present danger, then why the public health warnings and state and federal oversight?
Valdosta must do better at being more forthcoming, not waiting even a day, to disclose spills of any size. The public must be warned immediately to avoid waterways. Those in charge should not wait until they can craft the narrative and figure out how to best present the information to the public, knowing who to blame, what the cause was and how to frame it, so it doesn’t look all that bad.
Just tell people the risk, without any delay whatsoever. You can fill in the details later if you feel like you must.
Even more important than immediate and full disclosure without the typical government spin, is the need to put an end to these sewage spills.
Whether inadequate retaining ponds, aging infrastructure or “human error,” Barber is right, even 100 gallons is 100 gallons too much.
