We were pleased to learn this week that kindergarteners at S.L. Mason Elementary School were screened for literacy difficulties — including dyslexia —by Valdosta State University graduate students.
It’s a good start.
Still, the state of Georgia needs to do more than it has done to help families struggling with students who are challenged by dyslexia.
The recent screenings were possible because of funding by the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia. All 700-plus kindergarten students in the Valdosta City school system will be screened through a partnership between Valdosta State University, Scottish Rite and Valdosta City Schools.
Previously this year, Georgia lawmakers set aside $100,000 to combat dyslexia, but that is just a drop in the bucket and the state must do much more and do it much more quickly.
According to the Southern Regional Education Board, between 190,000 to 380,000 students in Georgia have some form of dyslexia.
Only a small percentage of those students are receiving the help they need. Most who are receiving help are overcoming the challenges because their parents had the knowledge, the will and the means to seek it out. Not everyone is so fortunate.
Young people who suffer from dyslexia have major challenges learning to read and write. Reading and writing are essential to all academic success. Students with dyslexia almost always quickly fall behind and seldom are able to catch up, unless they get the assistance they need.
Until legislation was passed in the last session, Georgia was among only a handful of states that had no policies for addressing the problem. We applaud the initial funding, the study and the pilot programs but those are merely steps in the right direction.
The General Assembly launched only three pilot programs across the state. The programs will explore ways to screen students for dyslexia and which reading remediation programs work best. The intention of lawmakers is to require kindergartners at all the state’s public schools to be screened for dyslexia during the next five years.
For many, that will be five years too late.
The state Professional Standards Commission, which regulates teaching in Georgia, is creating a special “endorsement” for teachers who are trained to recognize and respond to students who show signs of the disorder.
Again, it is a noble undertaking, but legislators and educators need to push the accelerators and get this done sooner rather than later.
We encourage state lawmakers to move beyond the token pilot program and fully fund the initiatives during the 2020 legislative session.
