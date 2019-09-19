Good food.
Good music.
Hundreds of people downtown.
Food Truck Thursdays have been a rousing success for downtown and Main Street officials.
Each month, an array of food trucks has been a delicious siren song to bring people downtown.
And we’re not talking about a smattering of folks. No, we’re talking about crowds of people.
Let the notion of a crowd of people downtown serve as a draw to attend Food Truck Thursday rather than a reason to avoid the event.
For starters, there’s plenty of food.
Here’s the scheduled line-up this month: T’s Treats, Nom, Nom, Nom, La Meza, Daylight Donuts, Big Willie’s Seafood, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Kona Ice, Amaizen Dogs, 8-Finger Jack Stew & Q, Hibachi Highway, Bee Smoothie, Dad’s Good to Go, Big Nick’s and Evy’s Lunch.
There’s usually more to do than just eat. A volleyball net, a corn-hole board, a sand pile for kids and a bounce house have been included during past Food Truck Thursdays.
It’s also a chance to visit downtown. See what businesses are there and what they have to offer. A reminder of restaurants to visit for dinner on other evenings. A look at events coming soon at The Dosta Playhouse and other venues.
And it’s a chance to run into friends, co-workers, family, acquaintances, business contacts and meet new folks all in the surroundings of historic Downtown Valdosta.
We applaud Main Street and city officials for creating Food Truck Thursdays and urge them to continue to think of new ways to bring people downtown.
We also encourage folks to take advantage of downtown events. And if you haven’t been to a Food Truck Thursday, give it a try. We think it might surprise you.
The next Food Truck Thursday is scheduled 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue. We do advise folks to keep an eye on vehicle traffic unaccustomed to crowds along Central Avenue.
