In so many ways life is returning to normal — or at least more normal.
People are returning to the workplace.
Restaurants, stores and venues are open and at full capacity.
You can get a haircut, get a massage or have your nails done.
People are going on vacation, staying in hotels and enjoying entertainment.
Masks are coming off fully vaccinated people.
Of course, if you are not fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear a protective mask and socially distance to protect yourself and all the unvaccinated people around you.
All of this has been made possible by the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cases are down, hospitalizations are down and deaths are down, and all of that is great news.
As more and more people are vaccinated, fewer and fewer people are getting sick.
Still, more people need to be vaccinated to ensure that COVID-19 does not surge again.
It has proven to be a resilient virus.
Mutated strains and variants continue to pose a threat.
Current vaccines have so far been effective against newer strains of the virus.
While thousands of people in our area have been vaccinated, we continue to lag behind national vaccination rates and are not yet where we need to be in order to prevent future community spread.
We are close.
We are just not there yet, and you can help push us over the finish line in this long race for normalcy if you have not yet been vaccinated.
Please consider doing your part, if not for yourself, for your community.
So many of your friends and neighbors are fully vaccinated and are now enjoying the confidence and the benefits of knowing they are protected.
Millions of people across the United States have clearly demonstrated the vaccines are both safe and effective.
The plummeting numbers of cases, sickness and death are clear proof that the vaccines are the answer to winning the war against this global pandemic.
None of us want to ever have to return to economic shutdowns, daily mask wearing and the total disruption of our lives.
You can do your part to make sure that does not happen again with COVID-19, simply by rolling up your sleeve and getting the vaccine.
If you have not done it yet, please do it now.
