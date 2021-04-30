George Floyd was murdered.
Guilty.
Guilty.
Guilty.
That was the verdict.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts — third degree murder, unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Sentencing is still weeks away, but the former police officer who remains in custody could face up to 40 years in prison.
A diverse jury of his peers, after hearing all of the testimony, seeing all of the evidence and carefully deliberating unanimously said Chauvin murdered Floyd.
He was not convicted by the media, by the liberal left or by some cause group. He was convicted by his peers, ordinary women and men from Minneapolis who are Black and white, younger and older and who said they could reach a fair, unbiased verdict after hearing all the evidence and arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.
Fellow officers, including the chief of police, did the right thing and testified against Chauvin.
As Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified against one of his men in blue, he said what Chauvin did in the streets of Minneapolis went against police training, violated policy and was a criminal act.
But Arradondo also talked about ethics and values. All police departments need to have conversations around policy and training and in doing so not overlook the core values which must stand behind policy, training, process and procedure.
Right is right, wrong is wrong and brutality and murder will always be wrong — whether you wear a badge or not.
Congress has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and now the Senate must follow suit.
In his joint address to Congress Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden urged the Senate to send the police reform bill to his desk.
The legislation would ban chokeholds, restrict no-knock warrants and make it easier to pursue claims of police misconduct by changing qualified immunity protections.
The House passed a similar version of the bill last year but the then Republican-controlled Senate failed to follow suit. Now, Senate Democrats would need the votes of at least 10 Republicans to join all of the Democrats for the bill to pass. But that begs the question: Why should doing the right thing to protect Americans in the streets be a partisan issue?
A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates 60% of Americans believe more should be done to hold police accountable.
Bad police hurt all police, and it is time to support those men and women in uniform who truly serve and protect and to punish those who are lawless.
Police accountability and the rebuilding of trust also requires absolute transparency.
Body camera footage in the shooting of a North Carolina man should have already been made publicly available.
Even the top cop in the North Carolina county wants to release the video but the court has denied the request.
The refusal to release un-redacted body camera footage in the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., is unreasonable and unacceptable.
