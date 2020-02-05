It began as a small gathering for fathers and daughters. It has become one of the most popular annual social events in Valdosta.
Several years ago, Jeff Stewart co-founded the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance with his wife, Becky, as a way for him to give a special night to his two daughters.
Other fathers of First Presbyterian Church liked the idea and the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance was born.
They could all dress up, go out to eat and then attend the dance.
The idea: Fathers could set an example for their daughters as to how a man should treat them.
The idea caught on in a really big way.
As more fathers and daughters wanted to attend throughout the city and soon the region, the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance moved from the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church eventually to the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Soon, it outgrew even one dance, so that organizers split the evening into two shifts based on age categories.
Then, two nights of two shifts each.
Thousands of tickets are sold each year.
Fathers and daughters have responded again this year for the event scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7, 8.
The dance has attracted much attention from other locales as out-of-town and out-of-state organizations call local organizers for advice on developing their versions of the father-daughter dance.
The Valdosta dance has been featured in a past issue of Southern Living magazine.
It is no wonder the idea is such a success.
In this day and age when so many events have parents scrambling for babysitters and spending another evening away from their children, the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance embraces the concept of spending the evening out with one’s child or children.
The beauty of the Father-Daughter Valentine Dance is not so much that it is a social event, which it is.
The beauty of the dance is it is a family event for fathers and daughters.
Tickets are $20 per person. Advance purchasing is required at fatherdaughterdance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.