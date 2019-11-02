Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
A local nonprofit is seeking to raise thousands of dollars for Georgia Bible Camp. For the fourth year, the Ladies Council sponsors a fashion show Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Forrest Park Church of Christ, 4263 Inner Perimeter Road. Doors open at 5 p.m., a dinner is 5:45 p.m. and the show begins promptly afterwards. It is scheduled to wrap up around 8 p.m. A silent auction at the show will offer items such as a gift basket from South Georgia Pecan, a Yeti cooler from Akins Gas Company and paintings. More than 30 models will strut fashions from Vertice Boutique, Blu Lily Boutique, Monkey Britches Boutique and Southern Cove Outfitters. “It is really an all-out top of the notch fashion show,” said Gayle Lightsey, event and nonprofit chairman. Proceeds go toward building a new cafeteria for Georgia Bible Camp that accommodates the large number of attendees.
Hudson Dockett public housing community center presented “Top Shelf Reader” books to students, kindergarten through second grade at Pinevale Elementary School. Students were selected by the “Top Shelf Reader” program to receive a collection of children’s books and their own personally decorated book shelves, installed by the Valdosta Housing Authority, organizers said. The initiative is funded by a grant from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and is being implemented by the Valdosta Boys & Girls Club. The B&G Club operates the after-school program at Hudson Dockett, organizers said. The pilot project is designed to “increase reading proficiency and school preparedness by placing books in children’s homes and encouraging a reading culture among those families participating,” they said.
During the pregame activities before the Oct. 25 game against Lee County, the Valdosta High School Wildcats honored Ronnie Smith for 25 years of dedication and service as the public address announcer at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. “From all of us in the Wildcat Nation, we thank you, Mr. Smith,” school officials said. “Go Cats!”
Raini Singleton, Lowndes High School alumna, is among three University of Georgia students selected as Tieger Fellows. The Tieger Fellowship supports the mission of the college’s first-in-the-nation public affairs communications program by providing students in the program the opportunity to apply skills learned in the classroom to real-world public affairs work promoting the PAC program, school officials said. The Tieger Fellows, who are in the PAC program, are responsible for day-to-day public relations activities, including media relations, social and digital media and program promotion under guidance from Joseph Watson Jr., program director, and Carolyn Caudell Tieger, professor of public affairs communications. Singleton is a senior studying political science and journalism pursuing a public affairs professional certificate in public affairs communications, school officials said. She is a Lowndes High School graduate. During the course of her undergraduate experience at the University of Georgia, Singleton has served in a variety of different positions, including a news writer for The Red & Black, an intern with Foster, Hanks & Ballard, LLC in Monroe, and a study-away student for travel writing in Prague.
