Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.