W e are happy to share the news today that Laurie Gay is the new publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times.
But Laurie is no stranger to South Georgia.
She has spent her entire newspaper career right here in South Georgia, beginning in advertising sales at The Moultrie Observer three decades ago.
As an advertising sales representative, advertising director, general manager and now a group publisher for CNHI’s South Georgia newspapers in Valdosta, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tifton, Laurie has spent her career working with community newspapers.
First and foremost, Laurie is community-focused and understands the importance of effective storytelling, celebrating our neighbors, providing strong, credible news coverage and serving the business community with the most effective advertising and marketing products.
For anyone in the business community who has not yet met Laurie, your first and immediate impression will be that she is genuine, authentic and trustworthy.
Those are the very values that matter most to us.
We know everyone will not agree with everything we do.
Sometimes you will think we should have covered something we were not able to get to and other times we might cover things that some people, especially those in power, might wish we hadn’t covered.
We might write an editorial or take a position you disagree with, and we certainly understand that people can agree to agreeably disagree.
Through it all, we care about this community, deeply.
We are fully committed to the public’s right to know, to defending the First Amendment, protecting free speech and advocating for government transparency.
We love living here, working here and are proud to call Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia home.
We are your friends and neighbors. We sit next to you at the games, dine beside you in restaurants, shop in the same stores or maybe even attend church with you.
We attend local government meetings to keep you informed. We cover local sports because we know just how much that means in our community. We take an all hands on deck approach to coverage when severe weather threatens. We attend musicals, plays and concerts to keep you entertained.
These things are always a labor of love because you grant us the incredible privilege of serving this wonderful community by generously reading The Valdosta Daily Times in print and online, and advertising your goods and services in our print and digital products.
As one of the oldest businesses in Valdosta’s illustrious history, we are proud to continue this legacy of service under Laurie’s leadership and thank you for allowing us to continue to serve this wonderful community we all call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.