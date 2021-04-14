No technicalities.
No loopholes.
No double standards.
No equivocation.
No secrecy.
The ethics complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson deserves a full, fair, complete and transparent hearing.
The mayor should want nothing less.
Moving forward, he surely doesn’t want an asterisk or lingering doubts around his administration.
Those who have filed the complaint have every right to expect nothing less than a fair, candid, transparent hearing.
Wednesday is the day, April 14 at 10 a.m., when a three-member ethics panel will convene to consider the complaints.
Chairman Robert Jefferson, former Southern Circuit Judge Jim Tunison and former Lowndes Solicitor General Richard Shelton will consider the accusations against the mayor, whose detractors say has blurred the lines between his role as mayor of the city and his career as a conservative talk radio host.
The panel should consider the entire scope of the complaint and weigh it against the full text and the spirit of the city’s Code of Ethics.
Applying narrow sections of the code or narrow interpretations will not be sufficient to lift the cloud of distrust hovering over the city as the result of the complaint filed by the NAACP Lowndes Chapter, Valdosta-Lowndes County Community Alliance, the Mary Turner Project and Concerned Clergies of Valdosta.
The organizations filing this grievance are representative of a significant contingency of our community and their grievances should not be taken lightly.
The city has a code of ethics for a reason and empaneling an ethics complaint board is rare. The board must take its responsibility seriously and also must consider both the mayor’s position and the positions of those who have said they are aggrieved by the mayor’s rhetoric.
Jefferson, Tunison and Shelton must go into these deliberations without bias or favor and must be completely transparent with the public, not only in their final rulings but how they derive those decisions.
The people of Valdosta — all of the people — deserve no less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.