The littering problem in Valdosta is out of control.
There is no hiding how bad the problem is, all you have to do is open your eyes and you see it everywhere — along the roads, in drainage ditches, lining fences, along creeks and waterways, downtown, in shopping districts and even front yards.
Our city and county leaders, Valdosta Main Street and the chamber of commerce have all promoted our community in positive ways but we must help. There are very few things that make a community look worse than litter along the roadways, in the right of way, parking lots and even in yards.
We have strong litter laws, with fines ranging from nearly $200 to $700 but having those laws on the books has not been enough to make people stop littering.
Frankly, it should not take laws and fines to make us clean up after ourselves.
The litter problem in our town is not going to get better on its own.
Law enforcement, unfortunately, needs to step up enforcement of litter laws already on the books.
Our litter laws say:
“It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to dump, deposit, throw, or leave or to cause or permit the dumping, depositing, placing, throwing, or leaving of litter on any public or private property in this state or any waters in this state, unless: the area is designated by the state or by any of its agencies or political subdivisions for the disposal of litter and the person is authorized by the proper public authority to so use such area; the litter is placed into a non-disposable litter receptacle or container designed for the temporary storage of litter and located in an area designated by the owner or tenant in lawful possession of the property; or the person is the owner or tenant in lawful possession of such property or has first obtained consent of the owner or tenant in lawful possession or unless the act is done under the personal direction of the owner or tenant, all in a manner consistent with the public welfare.”
Fines for littering range from $196 to $675, depending on the circumstances of the offense.
The police department and sheriff’s office should substantially increase enforcement of littering and dumping laws.
There is, however, a much better approach than fining and arresting people — Stop littering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.