The Christmas spirit continues in South Georgia.
More than a month past Christmas, people continue donating to the Empty Stocking Fund.
So far, the fund has raised a record-breaking $49,171 – $4,256 more than the record-breaking amount from the 2019 season, said Margie Blanton, who handles the finances for the fund through Guardian Bank.
Recently, one couple donated $10,000 to the fund. Three anonymous donations came in late last week.
It’s not unusual for donations to arrive weeks after Christmas. Blanton said the fund received one donation Feb. 18 last year.
More money means more South Georgia children who will receive toys and gifts come Christmas. The fund works a year in advance, raising money for the next Christmas season.
This year, the Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to more than 1,000 area children.
For about 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times readers and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning. Guardian Bank handles the fund’s many donations.
Christmas brings out the best in many people, but too often, people put away their giving along with the decorations.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” accentuates the transformation of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge into the type of generous soul we identify with the holiday season. Once transformed, however, Dickens wrote Scrooge practiced the Christmas spirit 365 days a year.
It means we should keep alive the tenets of Christmas — the best of Christmas, which is the best of us.
We should share and give of ourselves as the transformed Ebenezer Scrooge did.
We thank the people who continue giving to the Empty Stocking Fund. You are shining examples to the idea of living the Christmas spirit each day of the year.
