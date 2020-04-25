Here's another round of applause for individuals and businesses doing great things in the community.
Emergency workers were on the scene during the severe weather and tornado that struck South Georgia Thursday. Before the storms ended, police, firefighters, EMTs and utility workers were braving the weather, helping people, clearing debris and answering calls. Great response and great work from the people who run into danger when the rest of us are seeking shelter.
Lowndes High School is a 2020 Best High School, based on rankings that U.S. News & World Report published this week. U.S. News 2020 Best High Schools numerically ranked nearly 18,000 schools nationwide this year. The Best High Schools rankings, available online only, are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News doesn’t collect data directly from high schools – all data comes directly from official third-party sources.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was named one of the top in the nation in the 2019 Collegiate Advertising program. Wiregrass’ marketing and public relations team received a gold award for a series of four commercials titled, “It’s Time for Wiregrass,” under the TV/video advertising/PSA-series. The college was one of two technical colleges in the nation to receive an award for the TV/video category. “Wiregrass Tech is a college that appeals to many different audiences,” said Lydia Hubert, Wiregrass director of marketing and public relations. “Because of this, we created a series that speaks directly to each group.” The Collegiate Advertising Awards is an elite program recognizing higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions of their schools, college officials said. The 2019 CAA program had entries from the United States and Canada representing small community colleges to large schools and universities. Submissions were reviewed by a national panel of industry experts, with a possibility of 100 total points. Participants' entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
It is hard to keep a group as active as the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber Ambassadors apart. "This bunch was thrilled to proceed with their scheduled quarterly awards ceremony … virtually, that is," according to Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce officials. Chamber Ambassadors is a group of 39 individuals who attend nearly all chamber events including ribbon cuttings, ground breakings and leading business of the week celebrations. They are described as “chamber cheerleaders” and are always happy to welcome new businesses and celebrate the old, chamber officials said. The group is easily spotted in their green blazers which represent prosperity in the business community.
