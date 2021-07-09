The work of first responders and utility workers during and after Elsa was remarkable.
While the tropical storm blew threw South Georgia, emergency workers were removing downed trees and repairing downed power lines with efficiency and professionalism.
The response of emergency personnel, public utility workers, law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and others Wednesday was impressive and is highly commendable.
Emergency management personnel coordinated the efforts and worked tirelessly to make sure the right resources were displayed in the right locations in the most efficient manner possible.
While most of us were hunkered down and staying safe in our homes or workplaces, essential personnel were out in the rain and wind and sometimes even in harm’s way.
Power companies and public utilities are things we generally take for granted until the lights go out or we have no potable water.
Georgia Power and Colquitt EMC were prepared and crews responded to outages in quick time.
Elsa could have been far worse. The aftermath could have been worse. We’re only in the early weeks of hurricane season which lasts through November.
While we would prefer to not have to experience another named storm anytime soon, or ever, we are comforted to know we are served by well-trained professionals who know what to do and how to do it.
And we thank them for all they do.
