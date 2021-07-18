We embrace and celebrate the diversity of our community and encourage you to do the same.
We are a diverse, very diverse, city.
We are young and old, Black, white and brown, conservative, liberal and apolitical.
The newspaper works hard to mirror our community but we could always do an even better job.
We don’t believe we should ever be one dimensional or only serve one segment of our population.
The newspaper has readers from every walk of life, from every community and every political persuasion. We have readers from diverse religious beliefs, ethnicities, cultures and race.
Some people seem to want to live in a world where everyone looks like them, talks like them and acts like them. Sadly, there seems to be a few readers who want their newspaper the same way. We cannot oblige.
We audit the newspaper to make sure we are reflecting our community, all of it.
Sometimes we hear people say, “The newspaper is not like it used to be.”
That is true.
Neither is the community.
Valdosta and Lowndes County are not monolithic, and a newspaper should not be any more monolithic than the communities it serves. If we are not changing, we are not growing and if we are not growing, we are dying.
Let’s take the editorial page for example. Some people get upset because there are liberal points of view. When they read liberal columns, letters to the editor or cartoons, they say, “The newspaper has gone liberal.” The problem with that is that other people complain about conservative columns, letters to the editor or very occasionally conservative cartoons. Does that mean the newspaper has gone all conservative?
Of course it doesn’t.
There are actually more conservative voices on a consistent basis on those pages than there are liberal or progressive voices, if you care to do the math.
The only way to truly reflect our community is to provide content that spans the spectrum.
There was a time, for example, that newspapers banned the publication of positive photographs of Black people.
Who could imagine that happening now?
What we publish does not necessarily reflect our values, beliefs, judgments or ideologies.
It reflects our community — all of it.
