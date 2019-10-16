Have you voted yet?
Early voting is underway.
You get to decide who will lead Valdosta in the coming four years?
The men vying to be Valdosta’s next mayor have made their cases, campaigned and answered questions, and now it is all up to you.
Kevin Bussey, Scott James Matheson, J.D. Rice, David Sumner and Brooks Bivins are on the ballot.
As we have said previously, this election should be about vision coupled with the skill sets to get things done. This election should be far more than a popularity contest or a mere matter of who is the best public speaker.
The Nov. 5 election will be here before you know it but more and more people are opting to cast a ballot during the early voting period and why shouldn’t we all? It is convenient, lines are not long and you can do it at various times through the day during the couple of weeks that have been set aside.
We encourage our readers to be informed voters. No one should vote for someone simply because they think the candidate is a nice person, they attend church together, are in the same civic club, are relatives or part of a certain social circle. You should vote for the person you think will do the best job.
Campaigns should be looked at as job interviews.
Elections should be more about principle than politics.
The vote is our ultimate recourse.
You may have concerns regarding how city government is doing the people’s business. You may have concerns about government transparency, government spending, city taxes, business regulations or government services. Who do you support?
Do you know the positions of the candidate(s) you support on these and other relevant issues facing our community?
The voting booth is our opportunity to influence the future of our city.
We elect mayors and members of city council to make important decisions that will affect our city’s future.
We hope turnout is robust this go around. It is disheartening that only a small portion of registered voters tend to make it to the polls.
Voting is a right and a privilege.
Be informed. Make wise decisions based on ideologies, past performance, platforms and matters of principle, rather than on personality, popularity or party alone.
Then, go vote.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5. Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Friday, Oct. 14-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
