Many people have quietly asked, what can I do?
The public has been asked to stay home during the pandemic. To keep a “social distance” from others. To help small businesses by ordering take-out. To buy what we need when grocery shopping rather than hoarding what we want. To work from home. To wear a mask in public.
We can all make these sacrifices to keep ourselves and others safe.
Some people have lost more – they have lost jobs, they have become sick, they have been hospitalized, they have lost loved ones, they have lost their lives.
Others stand at the front lines, risking their own health and lives caring for the sick.
In the past couple of weeks, people have marched, protested and demonstrated across the country and in South Georgia.
They have marched to make a difference. They have marched to be heard. They have marched to be counted.
Now, it’s time to be heard and be counted.
It is time to vote.
The primary election is Tuesday, June 9. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voters should note that four Lowndes County precincts will not open because of a lack of poll workers. They are Trinity Presbyterian (precinct 2), Dasher City Hall (precinct 8), Valdosta State University (precinct 10) and Jaycee Park (precinct 11), according to election officials.
Voters who normally go to these polling places should plan to vote at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office on North Oak Street.
With social distancing at all voting precincts, casting a ballot may take a little longer and may be inconvenient but it is time well spent.
It is another way to be a part of something larger, another way to be a part of the community, another way to stand up and speak up.
It’s time to vote.
