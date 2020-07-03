Fireworks are one concern for safety during the Fourth of July.
COVID-19 is another.
Traffic is another.
The Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division encourages everyone to observe the Independence Day holiday responsibly.
The 2020 holiday results in a three-day weekend this year. Many people will have Friday, July 3, off from work in observance of July 4, which falls on a Saturday this year.
This year marks the two-year anniversary of the Georgia Hands-Free Law which became effective July 1, 2018, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Each year, state troopers must issue too many warnings, too many citations, work too many wrecks and must handle the tragic matter of too many traffic fatalities.
State troopers and officers will be on high visibility patrols during the holiday period in an effort to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities at a minimum, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers will work alongside sheriff’s deputies and police officers to apprehend impaired drivers and crack down on aggressive speeders and distracted drivers.
While fewer people will likely be taking longer trips because of the spikes in coronavirus cases in Georgia and Florida, many people will still be attending cookouts, parties and family gatherings for the Fourth.
We urge readers to follow the rules of the road, to not drink and drive and to remember some roadways will be smoke covered due to home fireworks displays.
We also urge readers to be safe with fireworks and to keep groups small, maintain safe distances, wear masks and regularly wash hands if gathering together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.