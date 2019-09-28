Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Students at Valdosta Middle School were given the chance to dress for success Tuesday morning. STEM students already have a “Dress for Success” day that they must participate in via STEM regulations, so VMS Principal Beth DeLoach pitched the idea to the PTO of bringing the idea of dressing for success school wide. The PTO took the idea and ran with it, organizing a fundraiser which led to the donation of hundreds of ties and getting the community involved. Thanks to these donations, more than 300 ties lined the tables of the media center Tuesday as students were taught proper tying techniques by local volunteers. “Every child deserves to feel good about themselves,” DeLoach said. “When they dress well, they seem to feel better and have more confidence.”
Dr. Thomas Aiello, professor of history and African-American studies at Valdosta State University, is the winner of the 2019 Book Award from the American Journalism Historians Association for his 2018 book, “The Grapevine of the Black South: The Scott Newspaper Syndicate in the Generation Before the Civil Rights Movement.” The book is Aiello’s study of the preeminent black press of the Southern states in the early 1900s, university officials said. “Most of the literature on the black press emphasizes northern and western newspapers, largely because they were saved and thus reviewable,” Aiello said. “But the vast majority of the black population in the first half of the 20th century was in the South. The problem with understanding those papers, particularly in any systematic way, is access.” Aiello will be formally recognized as part of a book award panel presentation at the 38th Annual AJHA National Convention, scheduled for Oct. 3-5 in Dallas.
South Georgia Medical Center received three awards during the Georgia Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations’ annual health-care marketing and public relations awards. SGMC received the Gold Target Award in the radio category for its “March Madness Vasectomy” campaign, Silver Target Award in the digital/online category for the health system’s “Know, Then Go” campaign and Silver Target Award in the television category for its “Dear Community” campaign, hospital officials said. Entries in the competition were judged based on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal. Georgia hospitals submitted entries in 26 various public relations, marketing, design and advertising categories ranging from social media marketing to print advertising. “We are honored that an outside agency of our peers has recognized the efforts of our team,” said Erika Bennett, director of marketing. “We are specifically proud of executing the ‘Know, Then Go’ campaign which is still active. This campaign educates and guides patients to choose the most appropriate care based on the acuity level of their injury or illness.”
