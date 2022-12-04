It is great to see the city making good use of Unity Park.
The new park and amphitheater are quickly becoming a centerpiece of Downtown Valdosta and rightly so.
As we said when the city celebrated the opening of the park this year, it rivals any downtown green spaces in South Georgia.
This year, Christmas has moved to the park.
Of course, we understand the historic courthouse square is closed due to the renovation of the courthouse but when this jewel is reopened to the public and the courthouse lawns are once again alive with activity, Unity Park and the Courthouse Square should complement, not compete.
From all outward appearances the city and county have been able to work together better under current leadership than in the recent past, and that is good news for everyone.
We hope that spirit of cooperation carries over to service delivery strategy agreements and can result in avoiding costly disputes and lawsuits.
Cohesive city and county government operations are a real factor in industrial and business recruitment, and we like what we are seeing right now.
Another key factor in the considerations of industry leaders who may be looking at relocating to our region or perhaps expanding existing operations is quality of life.
Quality of life looks like a lot of things but among those things is a robust downtown, appealing green spaces and hubs of activity, including dining and shopping.
While we may still have some real challenges ahead, we should all think of those challenges as opportunities because on this front things are definitely moving in the right direction.
Amidst inflation, worries about recession and national labor concerns that could once again impact supply chains, we are seeing expansion, new jobs, new businesses and overall economic growth.
We are optimistic.
Yet another concern that directly impacts economic development and industrial recruitment is education.
We are beyond impressed at the strides made by both the Lowndes County and Valdosta public school systems, along with our charter and private schools.
The most recent report regarding climbing and above average graduation rates at our public high schools is major good news. School leaders, administrators, teachers and students deserve all the credit we can dole out.
All in all, we commend city and county leaders, the industrial authority, Main Street, the chamber and our school systems for giving us plenty to celebrate this holiday season.
