Wear your masks.
COVID-19 has not gone away.
In fact, it is surging with increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Deaths in Lowndes County have increased steadily during the past couple of weeks.
Too many of us have let our guards down.
Please, wear your mask.
In fact, now we are learning it is better to wear two.
Health care experts are saying you should consider putting on a disposal surgical mask first and then place a snug fitting cloth mask over it.
You will not have to wear masks forever.
Many health care workers, seniors and first responders have received the vaccine.
While it seems there is a vaccine shortage, more doses are on the way.
The economy does not have to shut down in order for us all to take precautions to protect ourselves, our families and our community.
The things we can do short of a shutdown are clear and obvious.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta continues to emphasize these simple guidelines.
Wear masks.
Socially distance.
Avoid crowds.
Stay home if you have any symptoms.
Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
There is nothing political about this whatsoever.
It is only about our health and safety.
The rollout of the vaccine has been too slow with states and communities not receiving enough doses but the federal government has promised to significantly increase distribution.
Even after you receive your shots, it will still take a while, the experts have said, for enough people to be inoculated in order for us to be back to some sense of normalcy.
We know you are tired of wearing masks and socially distancing.
We know you must be tired of us writing about it.
We certainly understand that and quite frankly we are tired of writing about it.
Like you, we are ready for COVID-19 to be over, but it will take all of us working together just a bit longer to keep our loved ones, ourselves and our community safe, by following the simple CDC guidelines.
