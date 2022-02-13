Keep your Super Bowl partying off our roadways.
The Super Bowl is not just about the two teams on the field.
For many people it is as much about eating and drinking as it is about football.
Consequently, impaired driving is always a major concern.
Simply put, don’t drink and drive.
Don’t even drink a little and drive.
Buzzed driving is driving under the influence and is dangerous for yourself, your passengers and other people on the roadway.
Of course, a DUI brings with it serious legal consequences including hefty fines, legal feels, loss of your driver’s license and possible incarceration but the greatest risk is serious injury or death.
Think ahead.
Make arrangements.
You can, of course, name someone in your group as a designated driver who will get everyone home safely. That driver should skip drinking alcohol altogether. If designated drivers don’t have anything to drink there will be no questions about whether they have had too much to drink when it is time to go home.
Or you can plan to stay over at the location of your Super Bowl watch party.
We also have ride services available in Valdosta and South Georgia. Of course, you can call a taxi or make use of the AAA tow and go service but whatever you do, make sure you do not get behind the wheel under the influence.
Enjoy your Super Bowl weekend but stay safe and don’t endanger others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.