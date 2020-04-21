Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean that you should.
You can, legally, go to the beach.
Should you?
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp left our beaches open.
Florida has reopened its beaches, with some restrictions.
When Jacksonville beaches reopened over the weekend, according to media accounts, people flocked to the sand and surf.
Crowds.
People biking, tanning, playing, running, surfing, walking and pretty much doing all the things people do on a beach with little, to no, social distancing.
Given the fact that Georgia, Florida and the nation are still on the upward swing of the global COVID-19 pandemic, how much sense does all of that make?
Absolutely none.
Is it legal?
Yes.
Is it smart?
No.
For all the people who think social distancing is ridiculous and those who are protesting shelter in place orders, here is a number for you: 40,690.
That is the number of people who had died from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday morning.
By the time this publishes that number will be significantly higher.
More than 18,900 people have contracted coronavirus in Georgia and more than 733 have died.
More than 26,500 people have contracted coronavirus in Florida and more than 775 have died.
People die from COVID-19 for three simple reasons, they are exposed to and contract the virus, they get sick and they do not recover.
It is pretty simple and easy to understand that if you are not exposed to the virus, you do not contract the virus and you do not get sick from the virus.
The only way to not be exposed is to practice extreme social distancing. It is not pleasant, no one wants to do it, and we all wish that it was over already.
But it is not.
When we put on our masks and gloves and do the essential work or make a grocery store run, it is astonishing how many people are not taking the situation seriously. We see people walking around casually, getting right up next to strangers, not wearing masks or gloves and acting as if they do not have a care in the world.
As we have said in the past, if you are not concerned about your own personal health and well-being, think about your family, friends, the community and society at large.
Local police have had to break up block parties and other large gatherings of people which violate both state and local shelter-in-place orders.
Unbelievable.
Why would anyone knowingly put themselves and others at risk — not just at risk of being exposed but the risk of getting very sick and even dying. It is not just older and unhealthy people who are dying of COVID-19.
For those who argue that tens of thousands of people die from the flu each year, that is a non sequitur.
The number of people who have died of this novel coronavirus now far eclipses the numbers who die from the flu. The vast number of people dying from COVID-19 is in addition to people who die of all other causes, including the flu. COVID-19 is far more contagious and far more deadly than other common viruses. The most important thing to know is that there is still no vaccine and no proven, effective treatment.
Yes, you can legally go to the beach — and many other places — but, quite frankly, it’s just not smart.
