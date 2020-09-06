We have encouraged you to avoid large gatherings and parties this Labor Day weekend.
Still, we know some of you will be drinking.
You must not drink and drive.
Don’t turn your end of summer celebration into tragedy by doing something stupid.
Gas prices are down.
People are tired of being cooped up.
It’s the effective end of summer vacation season.
It’s a long weekend for most.
The roadways are expected to be busy.
The last thing any of us needs is another drunk driver.
Driving under the influence is against the law, is costly but the most important point is that it is deadly.
A holiday weekend almost always means there will be more impaired drivers on our roadways and Monday could be the most dangerous day of all on our roads and highways.
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times: Just don’t drink and drive.
And remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.
When you get behind the wheel under the influence, you put your self at risk but you also endanger the lives of passengers and everyone else on the roadways who happens to be near you.
While being arrested on a DUI charge can end up costing you thousands of dollars and time in jail, there is no price tag you can place on a human life.
Despite warnings to socially distance and avoid crowds, we know people will be spending time on the lake, at the beach, at house parties, state parks and backyard barbecues, and more often than not the gatherings involve alcohol.
If you are going to be doing these kinds of things despite the dangers of spreading COVID-19, plan ahead.
Arrange for a designated driver, call for a ride service or taxi or ask your host if you can stay over but do not get behind the wheel whether you are staggering drunk or buzzed.
Regardless of what strategy you choose, just do not drink and drive.
