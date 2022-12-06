Don’t assume your candidate of choice has already won the election.
Tuesday is Election Day for the U.S Senate runoff, and if you have not already voted, go vote today.
This is your last chance.
The runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been unprecedented.
Turnout records for the early voting period have been shattered in what is proving to be one of the most expensive senatorial elections in U.S. history.
While neither candidate was able to garner 50% plus one vote in the general election, one of them will win, without a third party candidate on the ballot.
There is a lot at stake.
While control of the U.S. Senate is not technically at stake, there is a big difference between an evenly divided Senate and majority control, with the party holding a majority of seats able to make key committee appointments and often able to pass legislation without a tiebreaking vote from the vice president.
While in the past robust early voting has favored Democrats, elections have changed a lot and conventional wisdom is out the window.
In the past, Republicans have dominated Election Day voting but there is no reason to believe that will hold true either.
We also want to remind you that if you did not vote in the General Election, and are legally registered to vote, you can still vote in the runoff.
Expect the polls to be busy.
Despite the large numbers of people voting during the early voting period, the Lowndes Elections Office, staff and poll workers, have been doing an exceptional job with logistics, and we have no reason to believe that today will be any different.
At the Elections Office last week it was all hands on deck with multiple stations checking voters in and moving them through the process in a very timely fashion. Each worker seemed to be very well trained, familiar with the process and the technology and extremely patient and courteous.
Voters today have every reason to expect a good experience.
Forget about polls. Forget about punditry. Forget about the conventional wisdom. Look beyond all those campaign emails and push notifications predicting an outcome.
This thing is far from over.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
If you support the Republican and want him to win, go vote.
If you support the Democrat and want him to win, go vote.
It is pretty much that simple.
Go vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.