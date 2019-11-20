South Georgia Medical Center issued a warning this week that should be heeded any time of year but especially during the hectic, often stressful holiday season.
A statement from South Georgia Medical Center claims its cardiac professionals are seeing a “concerning trend as more and more heart patients are choosing to wait it out instead of calling 911 when symptoms begin.”
The decision can have serious repercussions— even death, hospital officials said.
“Health-care professionals warn that if you or someone you love is having chest pain or other symptoms of a heart attack, call 911 immediately,” hospital officials said. “Do not try to drive to the hospital and do not ask someone to drive you.”
Heart attack symptoms can vary but may include chest pain, heart palpitations, arm and shoulder pain, jaw pain, sweating, dizziness and nausea.
Hospital officials say calling 911 is the preferred way to get lifesaving treatment. Emergency medical services can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone gets to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to revive someone whose heart has stopped.
“The best outcomes are related to prompt medical treatment,” said Dr. Doug Luke, MD, SGMC chief of cardiology. “Patients experiencing any of these heart attack symptoms should call 911 immediately. EMS has the knowledge and tools to begin effective interventions while the ambulance is en route.”
Timely treatment can mean the difference between returning to work or becoming permanently disabled and death, hospital officials said.
Research suggests if the vessel is opened within the first few hours of the blockage, the patient will have a better chance of survival and less muscle damage.
“Do not disregard the symptoms of heart and vascular diseases. It is most likely they will not disappear on their own. Be proactive and save a life.”
We agree. If you are experiencing signs of a heart attack, call 911. Give yourself and family the best gift ever — you.
