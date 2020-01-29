Georgia Power has issued a warning for customers beware of scammers posing as utility company employees.
“With a recent increase in reports regarding scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees, the company reminds customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid being a target,” according to a statement from the utility company.
“Georgia Power urges customers to be cautious when contacted by an unverified person claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. The company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number by phone,” utility representatives said.
“The company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an authorized payment location.”
Georgia Power provides these guidelines to customers:
• If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account.
• If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should contact the company’s customer service line at (888) 660-5890. As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at (888) 660-5890, which can be verified at www.georgiapower.com
• Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.
• If an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company’s name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo.
Georgia Power also reports it is working with law-enforcement agencies to identify, catch and prosecute people perpetrating these scams.
We would advise all of our readers who are Georgia Power customers to pay heed to the power company’s warnings. We would also remind readers such advice is applicable to all transactions.
Ask questions.
Do not give out personal information.
Demand to see identification.
Verify the identification of callers or someone who is at your door.
Call the company.
Call the police, if you suspect something amiss or feel threatened.
Do not be intimidated by bullying or harassing techniques.
Reputable companies do not employ these tactics. Do not give into them.
Additional information about frequent scams and how Georgia Power works to protect customers is available at www.georgiapower.com/scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.