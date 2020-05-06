By now you have likely read a front page letter to the community from Publisher Jeff Masters and Editor Jim Zachary.
Beginning June 1, The Valdosta Daily Times will no longer publish Thursday and Saturday printed editions.
We will continue to publish print editions four days of the week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
We are placing even greater emphasis on our coverage, the amount of local news and information and the quality of those reports and will be publishing online at valdlostadailytimes.com throughout the day, every day.
We are making these changes to the frequency of print editions, right along with newspapers across our state and nation, because it must be done.
We are among the many businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and our business has been disrupted in ways we had hoped would never happen.
We have known for a long time that our future, and the future of all newspapers, had to be built around providing news and information online. What we did not know is how rapidly changes would take place or that it would happen so quickly as the result of a global pandemic.
The fallout of the virus is also causing us to revamp our delivery method and we will be delivering your newspaper through the mail. You will receive your Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday newspaper on the same day as normal and the Sunday paper will be delivered Saturday to your mailbox.
In a nutshell, because so many of our fellow businesses are suffering, they have not been able to advertise their goods or services.
Advertisements from those businesses have always been a huge part of our revenue and that revenue has simply been lost during this crisis and statewide shutdown.
In order for us to remain sustainable, and save your local newspaper, we have had to make these decisions.
Simply speaking, the printed product is expensive to produce and deliver. As newspapers have been evolving during the past decade toward digital publication, many had already reduced, and some even eliminated, print publication.
One the region's premier newspapers, the Tampa Bay Times, went down to publishing in print two days a week, Sunday and Wednesday.
As we said, as a subscriber you will still have access to news, features and sports coverage on our website valdostadailytimes.com every day of the week. If you need assistance activating digital access, send us an email at vdt.circulation@gaflnews.com.
Many people have asked us what they can do to help the newspaper.
We simply ask that if you have a business, see the benefit in advertising and can afford to do so, please advertise (kristi.hill@gaflnews.com).
If you, as a reader, find value in the news and information we provide and can afford to do so, please subscribe (https://bit.ly/2YO0lvZ).
It is an honor to serve this community, and we appreciate your understanding.
