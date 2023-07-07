We always hate it when we have to report that an animal has tested positive for encephalitis.
Eastern equine encephalitis can be spread to people through infected mosquitos. It is a stark reminder of just how dangerous mosquitos can be, and we most definitely live in mosquito country.
Malaria, Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus and dengue are all spread by mosquitos.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta issued an alarm about locally contracted malaria cases in Texas and Florida and that is hitting a little too close to home.
This week, a horse tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in neighboring Cook County.
We join our voice with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District in reminding you that prevention is the best tool for avoiding all mosquito-borne illnesses.
We plead with all our readers to help protect the community around you against the dangerous biters by helping eliminate their breeding grounds.
You can do your part to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites across the county by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools or anything else that holds water in your yard or property.
The South Health District offers these additional tips to keep you and your family safe from the numerous dangers of mosquito bites:
— use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing
— wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits
— have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos out
— be sure to use the repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.
We think that the district’s Environmental Health Director Chris Calhoun said it best when he said, “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for EEE to be detected in our region during the summer months. That is why we encourage everyone to take mosquito bite prevention seriously. Make sure you are tipping and tossing any standing water, wear protective clothing and spray, and avoid going outside during peak mosquito times.”
While there is no vaccine for encephalitis in people, it is far from being the only dangerous virus spread by mosquitos. So, we all need to do the little things we can do to help keep the population of the nasty little blood suckers down, remove stagnant water and limit your exposure to mosquitos.
