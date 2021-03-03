We are committed to publishing diverse points of view on the editorial page and the opinions section of our website.
Every now and then we do have to reject a letter to the editor or a guest column because the writer just goes too far with vile, hateful, mean-spirited speech. We never reject something just because we disagree with a political position.
We absolutely want our editorial pages to be a robust marketplace of ideas, reflecting diverse opinions — from the far right to the far left — but those opinions should be fairly stated, not contain false, misleading information, and — of course — not be vile, racist or misogynistic.
So, we are asking more of you to write letters to the editor and guest columns.
That does not mean those of you who have written in the past cannot submit letters and columns, but watch your words, mind your facts and be respectful of others.
If you have strong opinions, please share them but please do so in the right ways.
Disagree with an editorial, cartoon, column or someone else's letter to the editor?
Then send us a letter to the editor.
But understand there’s no need to be nasty or hateful about it.
You can be forceful. You can be clear. Just don't be vile.
Be thoughtful, respectful and put your points of view down in words and we will be happy to share it with our thousands of readers.
Beyond those regular letter to the editor writers, there are thousands of you out there who have something to say, have great opinions and thoughtful points of view, and we would like to share your thoughts with our readers.
You may not like what some of those letter writers or guest columnists have to say but if you read something in another letter, a column or an editorial you disagree with, then sit down and write a column or letter yourself. Just remember not to stoop to name calling and personal attacks.
We may not agree with what someone thinks or feels but we should all defend their right to think and feel the way they do and defend their right to say it or write it.
We always hope to spark good public debate. That is what freedom, democracy and an open, free and unfettered press are all about.
We remain committed to an open and free marketplace of ideas. We think that is crucial for an open and free society.
Editorial pages are made for strong opinions.
The editorial page of this newspaper is your free and open public forum and it belongs to the entire community, not just people that look, think, act and talk like you.
Letters contain opinions on issues that have public interest and are not a forum to air domestic disputes or consumer complaints. The Valdosta Daily Times strongly encourages letters to the editor and guest columns.
Letters can be submitted to valdostadailytimes.editorial@gaflnews.com or mailed to P.O. Box 968, Valdosta, GA 31603.
Write soon.
