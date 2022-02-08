Law-enforcement officers deserve the public’s support, encouragement and appreciation during the best of times.
They especially deserve our support in the worst of times.
Each day, police officers face dangers.
They get criminals off the streets.
Still, they have an often thankless job.
On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, a local organization offers thanks to area law-enforcement officers.
At the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, the Rotary Club of Valdosta presents Officer of the Year awards during its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.
The banquet is dedicated to recognizing officers who have gone above and beyond their expected duties.
The officers will be praised and their service acknowledged.
The dinner is dedicated to raising money to help area law-enforcement officers and their families in their times of need.
In past years, the event has raised thousands of dollars which have helped officers and their families facing serious medical issues.
The funds can be used to help an officer who has lost a home to fire or disaster, a personal issue or a death in the family.
The fund is designed to help officers in their worst hour.
We should all take a moment to thank our region’s law-enforcement officers.
If you or your organization cannot attend the dinner, there are still ways to help area officers.
More information: Visit www.leaddinner.com.
