The Student Council at Dewar Elementary School has been working on community-service projects. In December, students made bracelets and wrote cards to send to the Methodist Home for Christmas. In January, students worked on building ‘Birthday Boxes’ to share with children at a local shelter. The Birthday Boxes included two small toys and the makings of a birthday cake. Dewar Student Council ‘enjoys giving back to the community as they work together to become better leaders,’ school officials said. Pictured are Elizabeth Farmer, Parker Jackson, Asa Honore, Rylee Renfroe, Bryce Johnston, Amia Griffin, Abram Eisenhower, Vinh Le.
Walt Disney World Resort revealed the 100 extraordinary youths from across the nation who will participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence magazine. Caitlyn Carter, a junior at Valdosta High School, was one of the 100 extraordinary students chosen, school officials said. Carter is the daughter of Christopher and Janet Carter of Valdosta. She will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in an immersive, transformational four-day experience that will take place March 12-15, school officials said. The program, now in its 13th year, is a part of Walt Disney World’s “commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development,” school officials said. The Disney Dreamers Academy theme is “Be100,” encouraging teens to be positive, to be “all in” and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
A Brooks County school counselor has been elected president of a national board. Brian Law was elected president-elect of the Association for Career and Technical Education of Alexandria, Va. The election was open to ACTE’s membership of roughly 25,000 educators, administrators and other CTE professionals, organizational representatives said. Law is a school counselor at Brooks County High School and Career Technical & Agricultural Education director for Brooks County Schools. Law campaigned on the slogan #IAMCTE. Raised by parents who were products of career technical education, “Law contributes his passion for CTE to his high school coursework of taking an agriculture class in ninth grade and becoming a member of FFA and completing a college preparatory diploma with a business seal through completing requirements in business courses where he became involved in FBLA to be his school’s chapter president and completed a Work Based Learning experience his senior year with the high school counselor which was his career goal.” He said he lives CTE everyday through his students where he removes barriers to learning serving their personal/social, academic and college/career needs while impacting their future and preparing them for the workforce.
Dr. Johnnie Marshall of Valdosta Early College Academy, a 2019 winner of the Milken Educator Award, was recognized during a December board meeting of the Georgia Department of Education.
