Renters evicted from their homes are not interested in the blame game.
They just want a place to live.
Still, there is plenty of blame to go around and bureaucrats must stop denying problems exist and accept responsibility.
To the family evicted from their home, it does not matter whether the breakdowns in the system are because of politics, nefarious intent or mere incompetence.
What matters to them is having a place to live.
The reasons, however, matter to us.
The reasons should matter to all of us, regardless of political affiliation, race or socioeconomic status.
Frankly and specifically, it is disingenuous and unacceptable for the Department of Community Affairs to deny problems exist.
Rental assistance should be readily available and easily accessible.
In Georgia, it has proven to be neither.
We agree with Ronnie Mathis of the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness when he says the system failed a renter who was evicted here simply because the agency required a hard printed copy of landlord verification instead of accepting the information electronically. It is 2022 and archaic legacy processes should not to be the reason people are kicked out on the streets.
In fact, the system is failing the people of Georgia over and over again.
The Rental Assistance Program is funded.
Money to assist renters is available.
It is incomprehensible for DCA to tell us the agency is fully staffed, doesn't have high turnover, has up-to-date technology even allowing for remote work and is not underfunded and at the same time we hear from renters and local service providers that applications are not being processed and funds are not being dispersed in time to avoid evictions.
Once again we agree with Mathis when he says, “They need to stop saying there isn’t a problem; there is a problem and they need to fix it.”
While there may be plenty of blame to go around, the lion's share rests on the doorstep of the Department of Community Affairs.
Streamline the process.
Increase transparency.
Add staff if needed.
Stop denying that problems abound.
And, for goodness' sake, accept electronic documentation.
