We continue to hear from residents who are frustrated with the lack of curbside recycling.
We share that frustration.
We think it is a service the City of Valdosta should provide.
We understand there will always be debate of how much of a difference individuals can make when it comes to protecting the environment but we think residential, consumer recycling is well worth the effort.
The tons and tons of plastics, glass and paper products that are kept out of landfills through residential recycling throughout the nation each year are impressive and we understand most of the material that ends up in landfills is industrial and commercial waste, with household items making up only a very small percentage. That does not mean, however, that each of us should not be doing our part.
Overuse of landfills should not be our only concern. Recycling reduces the strain on natural resources and, in many ways, reduces costs, making the most efficient use of materials already in circulation. Recycling increases overall environmental awareness and that cannot be a bad thing.
Then, there is the fact that the recycling industry itself has created jobs and boosts local economies. Many counties and cities have managed very efficient recycling programs and some have even figured out how to make a little money along the way.
Even if it does not generate revenues, recycling is still more efficient than legacy sanitation models that simply collect and dispose without offsetting any costs through revenue generation.
Yes, it may be difficult to calculate the overall positive impact of residential recycling, but we still believe the relative small effort that it takes is well worth any positive impact it has on the environment. Arguing about how the impact is measured and trying to quantify it may be an interesting academic pursuit but should not be used as a determining factor for consumers who can easily do their part to preserve and reuse natural resources.
The upside to recycling may be debated but there just isn't much of a downside.
While providing recycling drop-off locations is important and good public service by the City of Valdosta, it is not convenient and, in some cases, not even possible for all residents.
The city offered curbside prior to the pandemic and as everything else has returned to some sense of normalcy, so should the curbside recycling program.
Not providing home pick up of recyclables disproportionally affects people without personal transportation and that's an issue.
City fathers clearly, and rightly, recognized the public transportation needs in Valdosta and formed a partnership to provide a form of public transit.
Why now ignore that exact same need and challenges by making it virtually impossible for people who do not have a personal car or truck to carry all their household recyclables to a drop-off location?
If curbside recycling made perfect sense and was the right thing for the city to do prior to the economic shutdown, why does it make any less sense now?
