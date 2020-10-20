We agree with Dr. William Grow.
We are worried about increases in COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County.
Across the nation, throughout Georgia and, yes, in Lowndes County, it appears the second wave — the fall surge — is beginning.
We were alarmed when we saw the huge crowd of fans in the stands at the Winnersville Classic.
Now, football games have been canceled throughout our region.
The Georgia Bridgemen marching band and the Lowndes football team have been quarantined.
Churches which resumed in-person services have had to temporarily suspend services again because of outbreaks.
Things are going in the wrong direction.
Dr. Grow, director of the South Health District, said, “This increase is significant and it is extremely important that residents not forget that COVID is very much present in our communities.”
Honestly, we just cannot understand why so many people are not taking this infectious disease seriously.
Mask wearing and social distancing ought to be increasing instead of decreasing.
People are acting like COVID is over when, in fact, it looks like it is only going to get worse.
The South Health District said the new surge was first noticed the second week of October, and the positivity rate has continued to grow since.
We fear that increased hospitalizations and then deaths will follow.
The South Health District is not a political organization and is not driven by some left-wing agenda to shut down the economy.
Maybe you are tired of us writing about it over and over again, and you do not care what we have to say about it because you think we have some kind of liberal agenda.
The thing is, COVID-19 knows no politics.
If you don’t want to listen to us, listen to Dr. Grow.
You know him.
He has served this community for many years and is a respected health professional.
He knows what he is talking about and so do his colleagues at the health district.
Here is what Dr. Grow said just the other day, “We highly encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene so we can stop this increase in its tracks.”
Cavalier, flippant attitudes are going to get vulnerable people killed.
Enough already with the conspiracy theories, no one is talking about shutting down the economy or taking away your personal liberty.
What we are talking about is simply this: wear masks, avoid crowds, socially distance and wash your hands frequently.
