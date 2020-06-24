COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our community and across the state of Georgia.
More transparency regarding when, where, why and how the spikes are occurring is essential.
State and public health officials do not like to use the words “surge” and “hotspot,” but what else do you call it?
Transparency is as important now as it has ever been and, in many ways, is more important than it has ever been.
We understand the need for patient privacy, but when people who have tested positive for the very contagious and sometimes deadly virus work in very public jobs where any of us may have been in contact with them, the public has both the right and the need to know.
Public health agencies, hospitals along with state and federal government must be completely transparent with the public about the number of COVID-19 cases, the nature of those cases, the number of deaths and, because of the nature of this virus, the age of those patients.
All people need the information to make informed decisions about their own health and safety and about the well being of their loved ones.
Back in March, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said, “We understand the challenges that the pandemic may create, and we will continue working with our clients, city and county governments, members of the media and all of Georgia’s citizens to ensure that our government maintains the public’s trust by continuing to operate openly and transparently.”
Every branch of the state government and especially the public health sector must commit to the same level of openness.
Most especially during this public health emergency providing timely information is more than just the public’s right to know, it can even be a matter of life and death. The more people know, the more cautious they can be and the better decisions they can make about their personal health and keeping their families safe.
We encourage even greater transparency moving forward.
We are all in this thing together and keeping the public fully informed about the realities of what we are facing is the moral, ethical and right thing to do.
Our community has been acting like the crisis is over and nothing could be more removed from the truth.
Gathering in groups, eating in crowded restaurants, no longer social distancing, even shaking hands and hugging and, of course, not wearing masks or face coverings, are all risky behaviors.
We think if local and state government and public health officials would be more plain spoken about the dangers and more forthcoming about the hotspots, people might make better decisions regarding their personal safety and the safety of their friends and family.
COVID-19 is far from over.
