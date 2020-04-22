Gov. Brian Kemp did what he did.
Many businesses will begin reopening Friday.
Others will reopen Monday.
Agree or disagree with Kemp's decision, that's where we are.
Regardless of how you feel about whether it is too soon to see businesses in our community reopen, we urge extreme caution.
Kemp is taking a lot of heat for the decision across the state and the nation, for that matter.
With about 20,000 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of Tuesday afternoon and about 800 deaths, this public health emergency is far from over.
Specifically, Kemp reopened gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, cosmetology, hair design, esthetics and nail care schools, massage therapists, beauty shops, beauty salons, home-based beauty salons, beauty shops and barbershops. Of course, no one sees the majority of these as essential services but it is true these are businesses that have been severely impacted by the shutdown.
Kemp said these businesses can resume what he called "minimum basic operations" as long as they do certain things to reduce the exposure to and spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Confusingly, the governor's statewide shelter-in-place order remains in effect through April 30.
What we are most disturbed about is the governor saying his orders are unilateral and cities and counties cannot have their own restrictions. It is so inconsistent for the federal government and governors of states to argue every state is different and must adopt specific rules and guidelines, and then the state not recognize conditions may also differ county to county and city to city, warranting local restrictions.
Everything doesn't exactly add up here, but we are not interested in just piling on.
What we care about is keeping our community safe and healthy.
We encourage people to continue to stay at home as much as possible, to avoid gatherings of 10 or more, to wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, practice all CDC social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves when in public to protect yourself and others.
Until there is a vaccine, the only real way to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus is to stay away from one another.
So, let's be smart and beat this thing, so we can all get back to living our lives.
