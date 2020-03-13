Remain calm.
Remain informed.
Seek reliable information.
Keep safe.
These are the things experts are saying and we totally agree. These things make perfect sense.
Follow health directions from authorities: Wash hands. Throw away used tissues. Stay away from others if experiencing a fever.
Look out for one another: Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers.
If you hear someone discussing something about COVID-19, ask questions. Ask them to repeat what you thought you heard. Ask them to attribute the information. No need to be rude or hostile but good information from reliable sources is important, especially in uncertain times.
Do not panic.
Do not despair.
The first COVID-19 case with a Lowndes County connection was reported Wednesday evening by South Georgia Medical Center and area health officials. The person had been a SGMC patient transferred to a Florida hospital last week, where the patient received a presumptive diagnosis for COVID-19.
We appreciate the transparency of SGMC in providing quick important information for us to share with the community.
Overnight, Moody Air Force Base released a statement that a dining facility employee had tested positive for presumptive COVID-19.
While area health officials could not confirm identifying information about the patient, health officials said Thursday there remains only one reported COVID-19 case connected to Lowndes County.
Nationally, President Donald Trump curtailed international travel Wednesday evening.
Statewide, the General Assembly suspended its session Thursday afternoon. Gov. Brian Kemp recommended schools close for two weeks throughout the state.
Things are changing and have changed, and will change, at least for a while.
We can best meet these changes and challenges through patience and perseverance, precaution and prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.