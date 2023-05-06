The voice of the people should always matter the most to local government.
Residents have every right to have a say regarding what happens in their own communities.
The people we elect to office should always listen to the women and men they represent.
Lowndes County government is facing a lawsuit after denying a rezoning request to make way for a Dollar General Store on Highway 122 at Skipper Bridge Road.
The Lowndes County Commission denied the rezoning based on the recommendations of the planning commission and after 180 residents signed on to a petition saying they were opposed to the retail store being placed at that location.
Undoubtedly, the reasons for opposition are varied but it is clear that there was strong opposition to rezoning the 35-acre piece of property.
The developer filing the lawsuit is saying in court documents that the County Commission did not have the legal power to deny the request.
While we are not commenting on the legal merits of the case against the county, we do strongly believe that the only true power local government has is the power granted it by the people.
The courts will decide if the county had strong enough legal grounds to deny the request.
We are certainly not opposed to retail development and new businesses coming to our region are good news, by and large. That does not mean, however, that every location is the right place for a business.
It should be noted, as well, that this retailer was not seeking to build a store in a location that was already properly zoned. Instead, they were seeking to rezone property that had been set aside for other, less invasive, uses.
There are obviously significant legal arguments to be made by both the plaintiff and the defendant, and the merits of those arguments will be determined by the court.
Regardless of the outcome of the court case, we are always pleased when local government listens to the people it governs.
We encourage the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County to always make their voices heard by showing up at local government meetings, speaking during public commenting periods, signing petitions and, perhaps most importantly, speaking directly to your elected representatives.
