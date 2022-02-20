We commend Lowndes County government for proffering an explanation for why the county paid more than half a million dollars for land near Moody Air Force Base.
The mea culpa by the county does not take away the sting of shelling out $580K but it does inform the public about how it all happened.
In a nutshell, people made mistakes.
We all make mistakes.
These mistake just proved to be very costly.
In a prepared statement the county explained, “The Unified Land Development Code does require any prospective development in an MAZ zoning area to be forwarded by the Lowndes County Planning and Zoning Department to Air Force representatives for review and comment. This step in the process did not occur.”
As we have said, from the beginning, protecting the county’s relationship with Moody, a major economic driver for South Georgia, is paramount.
There is precedence for protecting the buffer zone around the air base.
It was a human failure to follow an established procedure that led to the county having to pay more for this land than it is worth.
The cost of the land is one thing; the cost of a developer’s infrastructure improvements is quite another and that is the bulk of this payout.
To be clear, we have not independently verified the developer’s actual costs and that is something we should work to provide readers but it is reasonable to conclude that a developer should not have to bear the cost of county staff’s failure to pre-clear the development before giving the go ahead.
Unfortunately, the only party left to assume those costs are taxpayers.
We were pleased to learn, however, there seems to be a plan in place that could more than recoup the costs over a period of time, using the land — which we now know cannot be developed — for soil excavation.
We were also pleased to learn that the county has internally addressed the failure by staff to follow the correct processes that could have prevented this costly mistake and that additional steps to prevent a future occurrence have been put intoplace.
